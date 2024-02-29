Lavoro (LVRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Lavoro to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lavoro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lavoro Stock Performance

Shares of LVRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 4,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Lavoro has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVRO. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

