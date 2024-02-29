Leerink Partnrs Comments on Doximity, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Doximity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doximity’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Doximity’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

