Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Leerink Partnrs reissued their outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCM. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Shares of RCM stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after purchasing an additional 947,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 6,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in R1 RCM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $105,757,000 after purchasing an additional 229,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.