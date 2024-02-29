Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,384.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,402 shares of company stock worth $3,935,065 in the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

