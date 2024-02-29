Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 15th

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 139.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.5%.

LEG opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

