LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.47. The company had a trading volume of 82,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,260. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

