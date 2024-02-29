LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

