LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14, RTT News reports. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. LendingTree updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

LendingTree Price Performance

TREE stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 208.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 48.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

