LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LPTH
LightPath Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 107,740 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LightPath Technologies
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.