Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $493.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.89. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

