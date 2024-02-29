Linde plc (LIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.39 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Linde to earn $17.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Linde Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $451.20 on Thursday. Linde has a twelve month low of $324.11 and a twelve month high of $451.73. The company has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

