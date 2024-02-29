LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Raised to $61.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after purchasing an additional 436,552 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after purchasing an additional 395,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

