LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms have commented on LPSN. Roth Mkm cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 354,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,728.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,899,456 shares in the company, valued at $37,821,112.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LivePerson by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $194.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.69. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

