LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,749 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 214,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,029. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.