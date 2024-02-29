Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 115.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of Loews worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,327 shares of company stock worth $10,031,372. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $75.06 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

