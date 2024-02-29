London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 79.30 Per Share

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($1.01) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.5 %

LSEG opened at GBX 8,868 ($112.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7,426.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7,142 ($90.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,438 ($119.71). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,029.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,652.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($126.84) to £104 ($131.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £102 ($129.38) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($126.84) to £105 ($133.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £100.44 ($127.40).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 50,556 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of £102.23 ($129.67), for a total transaction of £5,168,339.88 ($6,555,479.30). Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

