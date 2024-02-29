Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

NYSE LOW opened at $238.97 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $241.44. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

