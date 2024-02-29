Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $12.00 to $12.30 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.71. 113,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,525. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $241.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.12. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

