Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $241.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

