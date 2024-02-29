Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $12.00 to $12.30 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $238.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $241.44. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

