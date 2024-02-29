Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $12.00 to $12.30 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.24. 465,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,114. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $241.44. The company has a market cap of $138.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.23 and its 200-day moving average is $213.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

