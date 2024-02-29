Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $70,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $464.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

