Lyons Bancorp Inc. (LYBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 15th

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Lyons Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of LYBC opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. Lyons Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $57.00.
Lyons Bancorp Company Profile
