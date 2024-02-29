M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 154.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

MHO traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,549. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

