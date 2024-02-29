Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($5.07) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.07) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($19.46) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDGL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $254.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of -0.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $322.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

