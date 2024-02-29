MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.24

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.24 and last traded at $61.79, with a volume of 259316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMYT. Macquarie downgraded MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at about $84,983,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,274,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,170,000 after buying an additional 2,072,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

