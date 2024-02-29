MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

MannKind Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at MannKind

MannKind stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 1.28. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 138,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 122,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MannKind by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in MannKind by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 740,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 322,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

See Also

