Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Brooks Tingle Sells 3,317 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$32.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$33.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. CIBC lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities downgraded Manulife Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.80.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

