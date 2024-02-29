Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 10,294 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
TSE MFC opened at C$32.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.13. The stock has a market cap of C$58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manulife Financial
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- PANW Profits from Pelosi: Former House Speaker’s Recent Trades
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.