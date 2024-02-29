Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 10,294 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44.

TSE MFC opened at C$32.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.13. The stock has a market cap of C$58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.80.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

