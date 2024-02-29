Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 50,847,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,541,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 5.44.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,487.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 988,766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

