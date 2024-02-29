Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1.45 price objective on the stock.

Markforged Price Performance

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $130.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.48. Markforged has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Institutional Trading of Markforged

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Markforged by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Markforged by 554.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

