Mather Group LLC. Acquires 5,370 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:USB opened at $41.22 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

