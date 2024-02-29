Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,162,000 after buying an additional 993,240 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,588,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 133,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,475,000 after buying an additional 749,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

