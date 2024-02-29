Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $60.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

