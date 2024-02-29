Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after buying an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $410.64 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $413.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.94.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,642 shares of company stock valued at $37,461,174 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

