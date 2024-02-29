Mather Group LLC. Makes New $689,000 Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $7,167,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $194.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.44. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

