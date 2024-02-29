Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

