Mather Group LLC. Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,001.88.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.1 %

AutoZone stock opened at $3,016.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,696.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,613.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,017.31.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.23 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

