Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,794 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after buying an additional 828,022 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

