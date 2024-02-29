Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Mattel by 833.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 193.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

