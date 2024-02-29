MaxiPARTS Limited (MXI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on March 25th

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61.

MaxiPARTS Company Profile

MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and sells commercial truck and trailer parts in Australia. It sells, wholesales, and trades in commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators, as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand. The company offers lights, tools, oil and filters, axles, suspensions, and brakes.

