MaxiPARTS Limited (MXI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on March 25th

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.
MaxiPARTS Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61.
MaxiPARTS Company Profile
