McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of C($0.43) per share for the quarter.
McEwen Mining Price Performance
Shares of TSE MUX traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,128. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.05 and a 12-month high of C$13.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.54.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
