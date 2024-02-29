Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.14. 5,620,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 25,072,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 217,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

