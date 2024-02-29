Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $170.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $171.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

