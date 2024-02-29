Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 8,535 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,535 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

