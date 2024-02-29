Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $302,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Edison International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Edison International by 38.8% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 63.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Edison International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Further Reading

