Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.