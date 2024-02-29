Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,342 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 21.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 333,326 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 294.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 79,092 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

