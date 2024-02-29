Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 69.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,053,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 23.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 377.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWR. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American States Water

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.