Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 120 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock worth $10,769,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.5 %

HUBS stock opened at $612.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.81. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.07 and a 1 year high of $660.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.